China on Friday urged Israel not to use the recently passed controversial law to discriminate against Palestinians.

Israel has adopted the Death Penalty for Terrorists Law that imposes the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners. The law has been worded and drafted in such a way that it spares Israeli jews from capital punishment. The legislation has triggered global condemnation.

“All legislation must conform to legal principles, such as the principle of legality, fairness and justice and must not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, nationality or political view,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

Mao was responding to a question by Anadolu about a new controversial law passed by the Israeli parliament last Monday with a vote of 62-48.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also voted in its support.

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Under the law, executions will be carried out by hanging, conducted by prison guards appointed by the Israeli Prison Service.