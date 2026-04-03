WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
China joins growing voices criticising Israel's death penalty law that targets Palestinians
Beijing urged Israel to avoid escalation, ensure legal principles, and protect Palestinian rights.
China joins growing voices criticising Israel's death penalty law that targets Palestinians
Under the new Israeli law, executions will be carried out by hanging, conducted by prison guards appointed by the Israeli Prison Service. [File photo] / AP
April 3, 2026

China on Friday urged Israel not to use the recently passed controversial law to discriminate against Palestinians.

Israel has adopted the Death Penalty for Terrorists Law that imposes the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners. The law has been worded and drafted in such a way that it spares Israeli jews from capital punishment. The legislation has triggered global condemnation.

“All legislation must conform to legal principles, such as the principle of legality, fairness and justice and must not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, nationality or political view,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

Mao was responding to a question by Anadolu about a new controversial law passed by the Israeli parliament last Monday with a vote of 62-48.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also voted in its support.

RelatedTRT World - How Israel's death penalty law for Palestinian prisoners raises human rights concerns

Under the law, executions will be carried out by hanging, conducted by prison guards appointed by the Israeli Prison Service.

RECOMMENDED

Unanimously criticised by human rights advocates from around the world, the law imposes the death penalty as a default sentence on Palestinians convicted of “terrorism” by the Israeli military courts.

The law creates a separate and harsher legal track because Palestinians in the occupied territory are automatically tried in military, instead of civilian, courts.

The law will ensure that illegal Jewish settlers or soldiers who kill Palestinians – often under the guise of “self-defence” in the occupied territories – face no consequences.

As Jewish terrorists cannot be accused of harming the “national revival of the Jewish people”, the death penalty will apparently come into play only when Palestinians and Palestinian Israelis go on trial for alleged acts of terrorism.

​​​​​​​Mao said the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people “must be respected and protected.”

“Actions that escalate tensions and exacerbate confrontation must stop,” Mao added.

RelatedTRT World - Palestinian prisoner testimonies reveal horrific torture in Israeli dungeons
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Zelenskyy, Turkish FM arrive in Damascus for security, defence talks with Syrian president
Palestinian Christians blocked again as Israeli curbs overshadow Easter in occupied East Jerusalem
Trump’s expletive-laden ultimatum threatens Iran’s power plants, bridges if Hormuz stays shut
Turkish president extends Easter greetings to Christian community
Debate grows after Germany requires approval for young men’s extended foreign stays
OPEC+ weighs symbolic output increase amid Iran war disruptions
Artemis astronauts catch first human glimpse of Moon’s 'Grand Canyon'
Ukraine hits oil refinery, Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in Russia
Iran war disrupts global food, medicine supply as aid pipeline choked
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud
At least 20 killed, including children, as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon
Ex-Israeli PM warns of war crimes in the occupied West Bank
'Fundamentally illegitimate': Rohingya group slams ex-junta leader's rise to Myanmar presidency
Boats sail from Marseille to join Gaza aid flotilla, aiming to break Israel’s blockade
Erdogan, NATO chief discuss conflicts as ‘geostrategic deadlock’ deepens over Iran