Thousands rally in Berlin against Israeli genocide in Gaza
Protesters demand an end to the 'war of annihilation,' urge Germany to stop arms deliveries to Israel.
Over 20,000 rally in Berlin against Israeli genocide in Gaza / AA
September 13, 2025

More than 20,000 people have rallied in Berlin to voice their outrage over the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Titled ‘Stop the genocide in Gaza,’ speakers voiced their strong protest on Saturday against Israel’s brutal military assault in the Palestinian enclave.

“We are all here today to support our brothers and sisters in Palestine. The vast, vast majority of ordinary people all over the globe are demanding an end to the unspeakable crime that Israel is committing. Not just in Gaza but in the rest of occupied Palestine,” said former Pink Floyd singer Roger Waters in his video message to the crowd.

Israel’s genocidal war

At least 64,803 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023.

Head of the left-populist BSW party, Sahra Wagenknecht emphasised that one should not conclude from Germany’s Nazi past that one should "unconditionally support a right-wing extremist (Israeli) government that commits genocide."

Rather, the right lesson is to raise one's own voice. Germany is not just a spectator but an "accomplice." Chancellor Friedrich Merz is "trampling" all over international law by sending arms to Israel, she said.

Waving Palestinian flags, protesters also called for an end to German arms deliveries to Israel.

