Over 100 organisations and individuals called for a global ban on nudifying artificial intelligence (AI) tools on Tuesday in a joint statement titled ‘Unifying Voices Worldwide: No to Nudify’.

"Nudifying tools have no place in any society that seeks to protect its children. Our message is clear: this functionality serves no good purpose and should be explicitly and universally illegal. AI must serve as an ally, not a threat, to children. To achieve this mission, we need an immediate, global ban on nudifying tools," the statement said.

The statement was endorsed by 107 organisations, institutions and individual experts, including Internet Watch Foundation, Child Helpline International, Safe Online and Offlimits.

"Technology that enables the creation of nude and abusive imagery is having an insidious impact on children’s lives around the world. Images of children, including survivors of child sexual abuse, are being manipulated into increasingly extreme and abusive forms," it explained.

‘Must act now’