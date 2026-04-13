US lawmakers were facing the extraordinary prospect that as many as four members of the House of Representatives could be expelled within days, in an eruption of series of scandal that has rattled both parties and thrown the chamber into turmoil.

At the centre of the storm is Democrat Eric Swalwell of California, who abruptly suspended his campaign for state governor at the weekend after multiple women accused him of sexual assault or misconduct.

But lawmakers are also zeroing in on separate controversies on Monday involving Texas Republican Tony Gonzales and two Florida lawmakers — Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Republican Cory Mills — in what would be an unprecedented burst of disciplinary action.

"Congress should not tolerate representatives who abuse staff, betray public trust for personal gain, and generally violate their oath of office," New York Democrat Nydia Velazquez posted on X.

"Reps. Swalwell, Gonzales, Cherfilus-McCormick, and Mills should resign. If they refuse, they should be expelled."

Expulsion from the House requires a two-thirds majority, a threshold so high that Congress has wielded the sanction only in the gravest cases, removing just six members in its 237-year history.

Swalwell's troubles escalated rapidly over the weekend as reports in the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN detailed allegations from four women, including a former staff member who said he sexually assaulted her twice while she was too intoxicated to consent.

Swalwell has apologised for what he called "mistakes in judgment" while insisting the accusations are false.

His decision to end his gubernatorial bid did little to calm the uproar in Washington, where calls for him to resign from the House have spread across party lines.

Republican Anna Paulina Luna was set to introduce a resolution on Tuesday to expel Swalwell, and support for votes to oust all four beginning as early as this week has come from an ideologically wide group of lawmakers.

Gonzales is under mounting pressure after acknowledging an affair with a former aide who later died by self-immolation. House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican leaders had already urged him not to seek reelection.