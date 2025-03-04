Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his clash with United States President Donald Trump last week was "regrettable", that he was ready to work under the US president's leadership to bring lasting peace, and that it was "time to make things right".

The statement on Tuesday came after Washington paused military aid to Kiev in a stunning move overnight, days after Zelenskyy's talks with Trump descended into acrimony, prompting the US secretary of state to call on the Ukrainian leader to apologise.

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right," Zelenskyy posted on X.

"My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," he said.

‘Future cooperation’