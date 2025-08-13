TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Symbol of friendship: Turkish, Azerbaijani contingents attend Independence Day parade in Islamabad
Pakistan marks its 79th Independence Day, with celebrations taking place nationwide.
Symbol of friendship: Turkish, Azerbaijani contingents attend Independence Day parade in Islamabad
Türkiye Army troops salute at Islamabad’s Jinnah Support Stadium on Independence Day and Ma’raka-e-Haq. (Image: X/@MansurQr) / Others
August 13, 2025

Thousands rose to their feet when a contingent of Turkish armed forces paraded at an Independence Day ceremony in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

Wednesday’s ceremony, attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, army chief General Asim Munir and others, was held ahead of the country's 79th Independence Day to be celebrated on Thursday.

"Pakistan and Turkish armed forces are the beacon of stability and cooperation in the region," the commentator said as the Turkish soldiers marched past the stage, followed by a military army band.

Salute from Turkish forces

Zardari, who is also the commander-in- chief of Pakistan's armed forces, took the salute from the Turkish armed forces contingent, with his palm placed on his chest as a mark of respect.

Apart from Türkiye, Azerbaijan was another country whose armed forces featured in the parade.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier, branches of Pakistan armed forces paraded in the event, followed by a fly-past by fighter jets, deploying flares across the night sky.

This is the first Independence Day after a four-day armed conflict between Pakistan and India in May.

This year, the South Asian nuclear country is celebrating its Independence Day under the theme "Marka-e-Haq" (battle for righteousness), highlighting its "steadfast resolve, sacrifices, and unity."

Several ceremonies are being held across the country to celebrate Pakistan's "victory" in the recent conflict, adding additional fervour to this year's celebrations.

RelatedTRT Global - Erdogan’s Pakistan trip affirms close friendship between brotherly nations

Explore
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan