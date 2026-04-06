Turkish Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran on Monday marked the 106th anniversary of Anadolu, highlighting its transformation from a national outlet founded during Türkiye’s War of Independence into a global media organisation.

Speaking at an event at Anadolu Headquarters in the capital Ankara, Duran said the agency, established in 1920 to inform the world about developments in Türkiye, has grown into “a very important institution” that now conveys global events to international audiences under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“It is gratifying to see how Anadolu Agency has evolved from its original mission into a structure that presents developments around the world,” Duran said.

He said the agency aims to rank among the world’s top five news agencies, noting it has strengthened its capacity and adapted to technological developments.

Duran added that while further progress is needed, Anadolu has become an institution that not only reports global events but also emphasises values such as justice, fairness, and universal principles.