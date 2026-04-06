TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish communications head marks Anadolu Agency's 106th anniversary
Anadolu evolves from national outlet into global news organisation, says Burhanettin Duran
Turkish communications head marks Anadolu Agency's 106th anniversary
Turkish communications chief marks Anadolu’s 106th anniversary / AA
a day ago

Turkish Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran on Monday marked the 106th anniversary of Anadolu, highlighting its transformation from a national outlet founded during Türkiye’s War of Independence into a global media organisation.

Speaking at an event at Anadolu Headquarters in the capital Ankara, Duran said the agency, established in 1920 to inform the world about developments in Türkiye, has grown into “a very important institution” that now conveys global events to international audiences under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“It is gratifying to see how Anadolu Agency has evolved from its original mission into a structure that presents developments around the world,” Duran said.

He said the agency aims to rank among the world’s top five news agencies, noting it has strengthened its capacity and adapted to technological developments.

Duran added that while further progress is needed, Anadolu has become an institution that not only reports global events but also emphasises values such as justice, fairness, and universal principles.

RelatedTRT World - Israel killed 31 family members of slain Anadolu journalist, his wife says
RECOMMENDED

He also thanked the agency’s management and staff for their contributions, describing their work as valuable in advancing its global role.

Anadolu, founded on April 6, 1920, at the directive of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk during the Turkish War of Independence, aimed to keep the public informed in the face of provocations that could undermine national unity and to announce decisions shaping the national struggle, is marking its 106th anniversary.

The establishment of Anadolu came at a critical juncture, a turning point in the Turkish War of Independence.

Following the de facto occupation of Istanbul, intellectuals Yunus Nadi (Abalioglu) and Halide Edip (Adivar), who were travelling to Anatolia to join the resistance, discussed establishing a news agency upon reaching Ankara, the Republic of Türkiye’s future capital, during a stop at the Geyve-Akhisar (Pamukova) train station.

Deliberating the agency’s name, and considering options such as “Turk,” “Ankara,” and “Anatolia,” they reached a consensus on “Anadolu Agency.”

RelatedTRT World - Anadolu completes Gaza Trilogy with The Perpetrator, exposing Israel's war crimes in Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump says Iran 'can be taken out in one night, and that might be tomorrow night'
By Sadiq S Bhat
Artemis astronauts break record for farthest human spaceflight
Russia warns of response if Baltic states allow Ukrainian drones in airspace
Extremist Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque again amid ongoing closure
ICRC urges respect for war rules after Trump's renewed rhetoric against Iran
Israel continues to undermine all efforts to end Iran war: Türkiye's Erdogan
China's Xi pushes rapid new energy system development as Middle East war continues
Turkish communications head marks Anadolu Agency's 106th anniversary
'Another war crime by US-Israel': Outrage grows after strike targets Iran's Sharif University
Deadly Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue as dozens more killed in last 24 hours
Israeli fire kills 12 more Palestinians, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
Iran rejects temporary truce with US, demands guarantees to end 'imposed war'
EU chief labels US-Israeli strikes on Iran civilian infrastructure 'illegal'
US-Israeli strikes near Iran nuclear power plant 'must stop': IAEA
US-Israeli strike hits Iran's largest petrochemical complex