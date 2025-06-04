CLIMATE
2 min read
Death toll climbs to 44 as rains, floods hit northeastern India
Northeastern region of India, since last week, witnessing heavy rains, causing loss of life and displacing thousands of people in the region.
Death toll climbs to 44 as rains, floods hit northeastern India
India monsoon floods have cause immense destruction along with 44 deaths / AP
June 4, 2025

The death toll due to floods and heavy rains in northeastern Indian states has reached to 44, with at least six fresh deaths in the last 24 hours.

Authorities in the Indian northeastern state of Assam said in a statement on Wednesday that 12 people have so far died due to the floods, including six fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Also five deaths have been reported due to landslides taking the total death toll to 17 so far in the state.

Since last week, thousands of people in the north Indian states have been displaced after torrential rain caused floods and landslides in the region.

At least 1,489 villages and 617,136 people have been affected by the floods.

RelatedTRT Global - Heavy rains kill dozens in landslides across northeast India, Bangladesh

Search efforts continue

In Arunachal Pradesh state, officials said 12 people died in rain related incidents.

RECOMMENDED

The Indian army said on Wednesday that it is leading relentless search and rescue operations under extreme weather condition and hazardous terrain after a devastating landslide in the north region of Sikkim state.

“Search efforts continue for six missing individuals. Despite unstable ground and high-altitude challenges, specialised teams and equipment are on the ground. The Army stands resolute: every life matters, and every effort continues,” the army said.

In Sikkim this week, army said, two soldiers and one porter were killed in the landslides.

Other northeastern states also have reported casualties in the past few days, according to officials.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to authorities in the flood hit states and assured “support” to all affected areas.

RelatedTRT Global - Heavy rains in northeast India kill at least 30

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law