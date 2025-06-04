The death toll due to floods and heavy rains in northeastern Indian states has reached to 44, with at least six fresh deaths in the last 24 hours.

Authorities in the Indian northeastern state of Assam said in a statement on Wednesday that 12 people have so far died due to the floods, including six fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Also five deaths have been reported due to landslides taking the total death toll to 17 so far in the state.

Since last week, thousands of people in the north Indian states have been displaced after torrential rain caused floods and landslides in the region.

At least 1,489 villages and 617,136 people have been affected by the floods.

Related TRT Global - Heavy rains kill dozens in landslides across northeast India, Bangladesh

Search efforts continue

In Arunachal Pradesh state, officials said 12 people died in rain related incidents.