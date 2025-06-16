WORLD
1 min read
Nicolas Sarkozy stripped of Legion of Honour
France's former president loses highest distinction over corruption conviction.
Nicolas Sarkozy stripped of Legion of Honour
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Producer: Nurdan Erdogan Gokhan / TRT World
June 16, 2025

What happened so far?

  • France’s top court upheld his conviction for influence peddling, corruption

  • Found guilty of trying to bribe a judge for confidential info on his 2007 campaign

  • Already convicted for illegal financing during his failed 2012 bid; now on trial for allegedly taking funds from Libya’s Gaddafi

  • Only one other French president has lost the Legion of Honour: Nazi collaborator Philippe Petain, in 1945

  • Others stripped of the honour include Bashar al Assad, Lance Armstrong and Harvey Weinstein

RECOMMENDED

Explore
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls
Syrian families search for loved ones after al-Aktan prison freed from YPG terror group's control