Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has expressed regret over the death of a civilian during protests in the capital Jakarta and ordered an investigation against a police officer who fatally struck a motorcycle taxi driver with an armoured vehicle.

Prabowo said on Friday that the officers involved must be held accountable, as he was shocked and disappointed by the excessive actions of the officer.

A 21-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, Affan Kurniawan, was killed after being hit by a police armoured vehicle on Thursday.

Indonesian police chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo also issued an apology to the victim's family and the public and said the incident will be thoroughly investigated.