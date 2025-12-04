Russia issued one of its starkest warnings yet on Thursday, saying it could treat any European Union move to seize its frozen assets as a “casus belli,” or justification for war.

In a statement on the Russian platform MAX, Dmitry Medvedev — former Russian president and now deputy secretary of the Security Council — warned that the EU’s attempt to “steal Russian assets blocked in Belgium” under a reparations mechanism would cross a red line.

He said such a move could amount to “a special kind of casus belli,” with “all the ensuing consequences for Brussels and individual EU countries.”

Medvedev added that in such a scenario, any “return” of the funds would not happen through legal channels, but “through actual reparations, paid in kind by the defeated enemies of Russia.”