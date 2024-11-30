Israeli invasion caused estimated losses between $15 billion and $20 billion across key sectors in Lebanon, the Lebanese minister of economy and trade has said.

In an interview with Anadolu following the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that took effect early Wednesday, Amin Salam highlighted on Friday the severe impact of the conflict, which displaced 1.4 million people and caused extensive destruction.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line de facto border in a phased manner while the Lebanese army will deploy its forces in southern Lebanon within 60 days. Implementation of the agreement will be overseen by the US and France.

More than 3,960 people have been killed and more than 16,500 were wounded in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Salam explained that before the escalation on September 17, estimated losses were around $10 billion, mainly affecting tourism and agriculture. However, with intensified attacks, approximately 500,000 Lebanese lost their jobs due to mass displacement, infrastructure damage, and a complete halt in the tourism sector.

The minister noted that daily economic losses reached hundreds of millions of dollars during the peak of the conflict, which hindered the completion of damage assessments.