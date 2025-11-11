WAR ON GAZA
France, Palestine to establish joint committee to consolidate Palestinian state
French President Macron warns Israel that any form of annexation of the occupied West Bank is a "red line," as he vows a strong response with European partners if plans proceed.
Abbas’s visit to France marked his first trip since Paris recognised Palestine earlier this year.​​​​​​​ / AFP
November 11, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France and Palestine will establish a joint committee to work on legal, constitutional and institutional matters to strengthen the state of Palestine.

Speaking at a news conference in Paris with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, Macron said France “will respond strongly with its European partners” if Israel proceeds with any “partial or total annexation, whether legal or de facto.”

Abbas said he agreed "to the swift establishment of the constitutional committee".

Macron also warned Israel that any form of West Bank annexation would cross a “red line."

“Settler violence and the acceleration of settlement projects have reached record levels, threatening the stability of the occupied West Bank and violating international law,” he said, adding that France remains committed to a two-state solution.

‘Unhindered delivery’ of aid

He stressed that “the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid across Gaza must be ensured under UN auspices, in full compliance with international humanitarian law.”

Abbas also expressed an appreciation for US President Donald Trump and thanked Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for their “tireless efforts” to uphold the ceasefire, facilitate the release of hostages and prisoners, deliver humanitarian aid and mobilise international support for Gaza’s post-war reconstruction.

“We hold great appreciation for President Trump and the efforts he is currently making,” said Abbas.

“We also salute the tireless efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye to strengthen the ceasefire and support humanitarian operations.”

Abbas’s visit to France marked his first trip since Paris recognised Palestine earlier this year.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
