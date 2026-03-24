WAR ON IRAN
1 min read
Pakistan 'ready' to host talks to end US-Israeli war on Iran
Pakistan is positioning itself as a central mediator in the crisis, with reports suggesting Islamabad may host a summit later this week aimed at brokering a truce.
Pakistan 'ready' to host talks to end US-Israeli war on Iran
Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war, PM says. / Reuters
March 24, 2026

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad was prepared to host negotiations to stop the US-Israeli war with Iran, after mounting speculation it could act as a mediator.

"Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in the region and beyond," he wrote on X on Tuesday.

"Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict."

Islamabad offers a venue for peace talks

RECOMMENDED

Pakistan is positioning itself as a central mediator in the crisis, with reports suggesting Islamabad may host a summit later this week aimed at brokering a truce.

The proposed talks could bring together senior figures, including US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also spoke with Araghchi, with both sides emphasising the need for dialogue to ensure regional stability and agreeing to remain in close contact as the situation evolves.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan emerges as key mediator to end US-Israel war on Iran, with summit said to be on the cards
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Conservatives converge for CPAC with American right openly split over US-Israel war on Iran
Deadly ferry boarding mishap in Bangladesh leaves 24 dead after bus plunges into river
Hungary to phase out gas deliveries to Ukraine amid pipeline dispute
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount
Iran expands missile barrage across region despite Trump's push for talks