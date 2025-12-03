Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) has said he still planned to visit New York despite incoming mayor Zohran Mamdani's pledge to arrest him in compliance with the court warrant.

"Yes, I'll come to New York," Netanyahu said in a virtual interview with the New York Times' Dealbook forum on Wednesday.

Asked if he would seek to speak to Mamdani, Netanyahu replied, "If he changes his mind and says that we have the right to exist, that'll be a good opening for a conversation."

Mamdani, a Democratic socialist who will be New York's first Muslim and first South Asian mayor, has repeatedly said he supports Israel's right to exist.

But he has baulked at saying Israel has the right to be a Jewish state, saying no country should have a "hierarchy of citizenship" based on religion or other factors.

Mamdani has vowed to send the New York Police Department to enforce arrest warrants against leaders wanted by the ICC, including Netanyahu or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Hague-based ICC last year said it had reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu was responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel's relentless genocide in Gaza.