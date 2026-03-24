WORLD
2 min read
Former Israeli PM slams rabbinical laws, rejects 'state within a state'
Bennett criticises the Netanyahu government, saying expanded powers for religious courts harm civil rights.
Former Israeli PM slams rabbinical laws, rejects 'state within a state'
Former Israeli premier Bennett vows to repeal rabbinical courts law, rejects ‘state within a state’ / Reuters
March 24, 2026

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett has vowed to repeal legislation expanding the powers of rabbinical courts, warning against the emergence of a “state within a state".

In a statement posted on X, Bennett said he would overturn the law “as soon as the government is formed under my leadership", calling it harmful to individual rights and national unity.

“There will be no ‘state within a state’ here!” he said.

Bennett accused the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of passing the measure during wartime, saying it “tears the people apart” and “grievously harms individual rights.”

He said the legislation grants additional authority to rabbinical courts, particularly affecting communities that may have limited alternatives.

“This means that de facto they will be able to control the lives of more and more citizens who will be dependent on them,” Bennett said, citing "Haredi citizens or the vulnerable who in many cases truly lack a choice.”

RECOMMENDED

Bennett also pledged to repeal what he described as “extreme laws” and strengthen Israel as a “Jewish, democratic, liberal, and united state.”

On Monday, the Israeli Knesset passed a law expanding the authority of the state’s rabbinic court systems, with 65 lawmakers voting in favour and 41 against, according to the Israeli daily The Times of Israel.

The law, sponsored by the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism and Shas parties, gives the religious tribunals the power to arbitrate civil disputes, which are currently the purview of the secular court system, according to the daily.

Rabbinical courts were allowed to act as arbitrators in financial disputes until 2006, when a court decision determined that they had no standing to do so.

Rabbinical courts are part of Israel’s judiciary, currently handling legal matters such as divorce, wills and inheritances, and conversions.

RelatedTRT World - Many Israelis considering permanent departure — ex-PM Bennett
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Conservatives converge for CPAC with American right openly split over US-Israel war on Iran
Deadly ferry boarding mishap in Bangladesh leaves 24 dead after bus plunges into river
Hungary to phase out gas deliveries to Ukraine amid pipeline dispute
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount
Iran expands missile barrage across region despite Trump's push for talks