Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett has vowed to repeal legislation expanding the powers of rabbinical courts, warning against the emergence of a “state within a state".

In a statement posted on X, Bennett said he would overturn the law “as soon as the government is formed under my leadership", calling it harmful to individual rights and national unity.

“There will be no ‘state within a state’ here!” he said.

Bennett accused the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of passing the measure during wartime, saying it “tears the people apart” and “grievously harms individual rights.”

He said the legislation grants additional authority to rabbinical courts, particularly affecting communities that may have limited alternatives.

“This means that de facto they will be able to control the lives of more and more citizens who will be dependent on them,” Bennett said, citing "Haredi citizens or the vulnerable who in many cases truly lack a choice.”