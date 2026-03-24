Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett has vowed to repeal legislation expanding the powers of rabbinical courts, warning against the emergence of a “state within a state".
In a statement posted on X, Bennett said he would overturn the law “as soon as the government is formed under my leadership", calling it harmful to individual rights and national unity.
“There will be no ‘state within a state’ here!” he said.
Bennett accused the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of passing the measure during wartime, saying it “tears the people apart” and “grievously harms individual rights.”
He said the legislation grants additional authority to rabbinical courts, particularly affecting communities that may have limited alternatives.
“This means that de facto they will be able to control the lives of more and more citizens who will be dependent on them,” Bennett said, citing "Haredi citizens or the vulnerable who in many cases truly lack a choice.”
Bennett also pledged to repeal what he described as “extreme laws” and strengthen Israel as a “Jewish, democratic, liberal, and united state.”
On Monday, the Israeli Knesset passed a law expanding the authority of the state’s rabbinic court systems, with 65 lawmakers voting in favour and 41 against, according to the Israeli daily The Times of Israel.
The law, sponsored by the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism and Shas parties, gives the religious tribunals the power to arbitrate civil disputes, which are currently the purview of the secular court system, according to the daily.
Rabbinical courts were allowed to act as arbitrators in financial disputes until 2006, when a court decision determined that they had no standing to do so.
Rabbinical courts are part of Israel’s judiciary, currently handling legal matters such as divorce, wills and inheritances, and conversions.