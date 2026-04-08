The EU has said that the energy price crisis "will not be short-lived," even as Iran moves to reopen the Strait of Hormuz following a ceasefire agreement.

European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said on Wednesday the easing of immediate tensions in the key maritime corridor does not signal a quick return to stable energy markets.

"Broadly speaking, we should be under no illusion that this crisis that currently impacts high energy prices will be short-lived. It will not be," she told reporters at the midday briefing.

Her remarks came after Iran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of a temporary de-escalation following weeks of military confrontation.

Despite the development, Itkonen stressed that the disruption has already exposed the vulnerability of global supply chains and is likely to have lasting effects.