At least five people were killed and several others injured in a suicide car bomb terror attack targeting a police station in northwestern Pakistan, officials said on Friday.

A suicide bomber attempted to ram an explosives-laden vehicle into a police station in the Domel administrative subdivision of Bannu District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late on Thursday, triggering a powerful blast that caused significant damage to nearby homes, police spokesperson Asif Hassan told Anadolu over the phone.

“Five people, including three women, one child and one man, have been martyred so far,” Hassan said, adding that security forces fired on the car and killed the driver before he could reach the police compound, but the car exploded.

He added that five police officers and several civilians were injured in the attack.

The explosion damaged at least two houses, and the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area, while investigations into the attack are under way.