A huge rally was held in London to oppose Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to the country, demanding his arrest upon arrival.

Thousands of people gathered on Tuesday outside the Prime Minister's Office in central London as part of an "emergency protest" to oppose the visit by Herzog, who is expected to arrive in the UK later Tuesday.

Carrying Palestine flags, the protesters criticised Prime Minister Keir Starmer for allowing the Israeli president's visit.

The crowd accused Herzog of aiding and abetting the indiscriminate killing of civilians in Gaza and demanded that the British government issue an arrest warrant for the Israeli leader.

The Israeli president is paying a three-day visit to London and is expected to meet Starmer, UK lawmakers, public representatives, and media figures.