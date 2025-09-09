WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Thousands in London demand arrest of Israeli president upon arrival in UK
The Israeli president is paying a three-day visit to London and is expected to meet Starmer, UK lawmakers, public representatives, and media figures.
Thousands in London demand arrest of Israeli president upon arrival in UK
Thousands in London call for arrest of Israeli president during UK visit. / Reuters
September 9, 2025

A huge rally was held in London to oppose Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to the country, demanding his arrest upon arrival.

Thousands of people gathered on Tuesday outside the Prime Minister's Office in central London as part of an "emergency protest" to oppose the visit by Herzog, who is expected to arrive in the UK later Tuesday.

Carrying Palestine flags, the protesters criticised Prime Minister Keir Starmer for allowing the Israeli president's visit.

The crowd accused Herzog of aiding and abetting the indiscriminate killing of civilians in Gaza and demanded that the British government issue an arrest warrant for the Israeli leader.

RelatedTRT World - Israel kills six in Qatar strikes, Hamas negotiating team survives

The Israeli president is paying a three-day visit to London and is expected to meet Starmer, UK lawmakers, public representatives, and media figures.

RECOMMENDED

Some British politicians have already called on Starmer to avoid meeting Herzog due to ongoing Israeli assaults on Gaza that have caused immense suffering.

Dozens of British lawmakers have also written to the UK premier to express their concern at the decision to let Herzog's visit happen.

Protesters chanted pro-Palestine slogans and criticised the government by shouting, "Keir Starmer, you can't hide; we charge you with genocide."

They also held various signs to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza, with some of them labelling Herzog "genocide president".

RelatedTRT World - Opinion

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires