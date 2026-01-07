Syria’s government has said it will launch a limited military operation in Aleppo targeting PKK/YPG-linked SDF forces, after accusing the group of attacking civilians and escalating violence in the city.

The country’s information ministry said on Wednesday that the operation comes in response to renewed shelling and gunfire by the SDF, including incidents in which fighters opened fire on civilians attempting to leave the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

Alikhbariya TV said SDF forces fired shots in an effort to prevent civilians from leaving the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said SDF terrorists were preventing residents from fleeing the two neighbourhoods from reaching the humanitarian corridors announced by the Syrian army.

According to SANA, the corridors are located in the Al-Awarid area and Zuhur Street and were designated to allow the safe exit of civilians amid SDF attacks.

Prison break in SDF-held area

State media reported that the escalation coincided with a prison break in an SDF-controlled area of Aleppo, where detainees escaped from a jail in the Al-Shaqif district. Authorities did not disclose how many prisoners fled.