United Nations — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has cautioned against using UN force for Haiti as a pretext for military action against Venezuela, telling reporters at the UN that American Navy's build-up near Venezuela has created an "alarming" situation in the region.

The US Navy's presence in international waters near Venezuela is alarming to Russia, Latin American and Caribbean representatives, Brazilians, and island states like Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Lavrov told media on Saturday immediately after his speech at the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA].

"The situation indeed is very serious. There is significant [US] naval forces situated there including a nuclear submarine. And we hear direct threats of military intervention in order to destroy drug cartels, to fight drug trafficking on the whole," Lavrov said.

He signalled that a US-Panama draft text circulating in the UN Security Council [UNSC] to establish a coalition against gangs in Haiti could be used against Caracas.

"What's being done there together with Panama, US is pushing through a resolution to establish an international force to ensure security in Haiti," Lavrov said.

"They are asking for a very specific mandate against gangs. And in order for the Security council to establish such an institution, and to leave its establishment to those who have an interest in that, the main mandate would be to use unlimited force on unlimited scale against gangs.There is no timeline for this operation, no accountability system in view," he suggested.

Lavrov stated he wouldn't rule out nations seeking a UNSC mandate, then alleging Venezuela harbours Haitian gangs.

"If you compare these two processes, if you put them together, what's happening in the Security Council and what's happening around Venezuela, I cannot rule out that certain creative actors could think of getting a mandate at the Security Council and later tell us to say that there are gangs from Haiti harboured in Venezuela," he said.