US-Israel strikes on Iran fall outside international law — Macron
Emmanuel Macron disapproves of the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, stating that the operations were carried out outside the framework of international law.
France’s Macron urges diplomacy after US-Israel strikes on Iran. / Reuters
19 hours ago

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the US-Israeli attacks on Iran were carried out outside the framework of international law and could not be approved.

"The United States of America and Israel decided to launch military operations. They were carried out outside the framework of international law, which we cannot approve of," Macron said on Tuesday in an address to the nation on developments in the Middle East.

He reiterated his call for an end to air strikes and the resumption of diplomatic negotiations aimed at achieving long-term stability.

Macron said France had strengthened the security of its military bases and embassies in the region.

"We must, of course, ensure security on our national soil as well. At my request, the government has strengthened the Sentinel military protection system and increased vigilance around the most exposed locations and individuals," he said.

He also stressed the need to stand alongside France’s allies in the region "to ensure their security and territorial integrity", noting defence agreements with Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, and strong commitments with Jordan and Iraq.

"We reacted immediately and, in legitimate self-defence, shot down drones in the very first hours of the conflict to defend our allies’ airspace, who know they can count on us," Macron said.

He added that, alongside Rafale jets already deployed, air defence systems and airborne radar units had been sent to the region and confirmed his decision to dispatch additional air defence assets to the Greek Cypriot Administration.

'The conflict widening'

"In the past few hours, the war has spread to Lebanon, from where Hezbollah committed the major fault of striking Israel and endangering the Lebanese people. Israel is reportedly considering a ground operation. That too would be a dangerous escalation and a strategic mistake," he said.

He called on Israel to respect Lebanese territory and its integrity.

Macron also announced an initiative to build a coalition, including military resources, to secure maritime routes across the region.

"I have ordered that the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, along with its air assets and escorting frigates, make its way to the Mediterranean," he said.

Tensions escalated after the US and Israel launched large-scale strikes on Iran on Saturday, prompting Tehran to respond with drone and missile attacks.

