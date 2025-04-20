Republican United States senator John Kennedy criticised President Donald Trump and his administration for their handling of the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the El Salvadoran man wrongly deported by Washington, and for the Republican president's comment that he wanted to deport some violent criminals who are US citizens.

It is not very common for Republican lawmakers to criticise Trump, who took office on January 20 and whose administration's deportation drive is condemned by rights groups as an assault on due process rights.

The Supreme Court has directed the administration to facilitate Abrego Garcia's return after Washington acknowledged he was deported because of an administrative error.

Senator Kennedy of Louisiana was asked on NBC News' "Meet the Press" program if he thought the law allowed Trump to send US citizens who were criminals to foreign prisons.

"No, ma'am. Nor does it, nor should it, nor should it be considered appropriate or moral. We have our own laws," he said.

"We shouldn't send prisoners to foreign countries in my judgment."

‘Screw up’