China reckons US 'Golden Dome' plan risks space militarisation; Russia sees it as 'sovereign matter'
Beijing and Moscow diverge on Washington's plan to build a space-based missile defence shield that is billed to cost $175 billion but final cost remains uncertain.
Current and future missile threats to the United States as visualised by US Defense Intelligence Agency. / Others
May 21, 2025

China has warned that the United States' proposed "Golden Dome" missile defence system would violate the principle of peaceful use of outer space and pose a threat to global strategic stability, according to the Beijing-based Global Times.

The response came after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled a new missile defence plan, estimated to cost $175 billion, with a focus on building orbital interception capabilities.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday that the system would "significantly enhance (US) combat capabilities in outer space."

"It carries clear offensive implications, violates the principle of peaceful use of outer space as enshrined in the (1967) Outer Space Treaty, and will heighten the risks of space militarisation and an arms race, undermining international security and arms control frameworks," Mao told reporters in Beijing.

She said the project threatens the global strategic balance and added: "We urge the US to abandon its development and deployment of a global missile defense system and take concrete steps to enhance strategic mutual trust among major powers and safeguard global strategic stability."

'Sovereign matter'

But Russia called Washington's plan a "sovereign matter" of the US.

"​​This is a sovereign matter for the United States," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

"If the United States believes that there is a missile threat, then, of course, they develop missile defence systems. All countries that have the potential for this do so," Peskov expressed.

The spokesman denied that Russia is assessing the threat to nuclear parity with the US.

"It is necessary to understand the nuances here. There are no details of this project yet," Peskov explained.

Project costs

The final cost of the Golden Dome remains uncertain.

Senator Tim Sheehy, who is heading a "Golden Dome caucus," says, "It will likely cost in the trillions if and when Golden Dome is completed."

Senator Angus King estimated a "Golden Dome" across America would cost $6.2 trillion.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates space-based interceptor systems could cost between $264 billion and $831 billion for constellations of 1,300 to 2,000 interceptors, with launch costs alone reaching $116 billion to $335 billion (in 2025 dollars).

It was noted that the Golden Dome might need a larger design to tackle threats from North Korea, China and Russia, potentially increasing costs.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
