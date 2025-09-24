EUROPE
G7 vows continued support for Ukraine, calls for Gaza ceasefire
G7 foreign ministers say they are ready to work with Arab partners on proposals for Gaza’s reconstruction and lasting peace based on two-state solution.
The G7 foreign ministers voiced concern over “unacceptable” Russian airspace violations in Estonia, Poland, and Romania. / AP Archive
September 24, 2025

The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers have pledged to step up support for Ukraine, pressed for urgent humanitarian aid and a ceasefire in Gaza, and endorsed the creation of a new international security mission in Haiti.

In a joint statement issued after a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and the EU foreign policy chief voiced concern over “unacceptable” Russian airspace violations in Estonia, Poland, and Romania.

They warned that such actions risk undermining international security. They reaffirmed their commitment to a “durable peace and a strong, independent, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine,” pledging to continue working with the United States to provide Kiev with “robust and credible security guarantees.”

The ministers said they are discussing further economic measures against Russia, including action against third-country enablers, and welcomed ongoing talks on using frozen Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine.

Lasting peace based on two-state solution

Regarding the Middle East situation, the G7 stressed the “urgency of alleviating the immense suffering of civilians in Gaza through a flood of humanitarian aid” and securing the release of all hostages.

They reiterated calls for a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza, saying that they are ready to work with Arab partners on proposals for Gaza’s reconstruction and a lasting peace based on a two-state solution.

Haiti mission

Concerning the Caribbean, the statement welcomed a US and Panama initiative to establish a UN Support Office for Haiti, which would transform the current Multinational Security Support Mission into a new force tasked with dismantling gangs, securing infrastructure, and restoring stability in collaboration with Haitian authorities.

Iran and nuclear non-proliferation

The ministers urged Iran to fully comply with its nuclear obligations, resume cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and engage in direct talks with Washington to reach a "robust, durable, and comprehensive" agreement that would prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

They also backed the decision by the UK, France, and Germany to tap into the snapback mechanism under the nuclear deal.

Indo-Pacific security

The G7 also reaffirmed its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and opposed “any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion,” including in the East and South China Seas and across the Taiwan Strait.

They reiterated support for the denuclearisation of North Korea and the resolution of the Japanese abduction issue.

