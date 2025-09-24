The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers have pledged to step up support for Ukraine, pressed for urgent humanitarian aid and a ceasefire in Gaza, and endorsed the creation of a new international security mission in Haiti.

In a joint statement issued after a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and the EU foreign policy chief voiced concern over “unacceptable” Russian airspace violations in Estonia, Poland, and Romania.

They warned that such actions risk undermining international security. They reaffirmed their commitment to a “durable peace and a strong, independent, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine,” pledging to continue working with the United States to provide Kiev with “robust and credible security guarantees.”

The ministers said they are discussing further economic measures against Russia, including action against third-country enablers, and welcomed ongoing talks on using frozen Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine.

Related TRT World - After meeting with Zelenskyy at UN, Trump shifts stance on Russia

Lasting peace based on two-state solution

Regarding the Middle East situation, the G7 stressed the “urgency of alleviating the immense suffering of civilians in Gaza through a flood of humanitarian aid” and securing the release of all hostages.

They reiterated calls for a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza, saying that they are ready to work with Arab partners on proposals for Gaza’s reconstruction and a lasting peace based on a two-state solution.

Haiti mission