TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
Burhanettin Duran says ceasefire, brokered with Türkiye and Qatar’s mediation, vital for regional peace and stability.
Türkiye welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
Duran calls the Türkiye- and Qatar-brokered truce “a highly valuable step” for regional peace. / AA
October 19, 2025

Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran on Sunday welcomed the ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan, saying Ankara will continue supporting efforts to build trust, resolve disputes, and ensure lasting peace, particularly between the two “brotherly nations.”

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran described the truce—reached through the mediation of Türkiye and Qatar—as “a highly valuable step” towards peace and stability in the region.

“The parties coming together on the basis of dialogue and common sense, replacing tension with cooperation, marks an important step towards regional peace and prosperity,” he said.

RECOMMENDED

Border tensions had escalated after Pakistan carried out air strikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province late Friday, which Kabul said killed several civilians, as officials from both sides were in Doha for talks.

Earlier Sunday, Pakistan and Afghanistan confirmed their agreement on an immediate ceasefire.

Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government