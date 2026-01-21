More than 1,400 Indonesians have left cyberscam networks in Cambodia in the last five days, Jakarta said on Wednesday, after Phnom Penh pledged a fresh crackdown on the illicit trade.

Scammers working from hubs across Southeast Asia, some willingly and others trafficked, lure internet users globally into fake romances and cryptocurrency investments, netting tens of billions of dollars each year.

Some foreign nationals have evacuated suspected scam compounds across Cambodia this month as the government pledged to "eliminate" problems related to the online fraud industry, which the United Nations says employs at least 100,000 people in Cambodia alone.

Between January 16-20, 1,440 Indonesians left sites operated by online scam syndicates around Cambodia and went to the Indonesian embassy in Phnom Penh for help, the mission said in a statement.

The "largest wave of arrivals" occurred on Monday when 520 Indonesians came to the embassy, it said.

Recent Cambodian law enforcement measures against scam operators meant more citizens would likely continue showing up at the embassy, it added.