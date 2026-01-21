WORLD
2 min read
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Jakarta reports mass departures as Phnom Penh pledges crackdown on online fraud networks, assisting citizens with travel documents and overstay waivers.
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Indonesians gather outside Jakarta's embassy in Phnom Penh this week seeking documents to leave the country. / AFP
January 21, 2026

More than 1,400 Indonesians have left cyberscam networks in Cambodia in the last five days, Jakarta said on Wednesday, after Phnom Penh pledged a fresh crackdown on the illicit trade.

Scammers working from hubs across Southeast Asia, some willingly and others trafficked, lure internet users globally into fake romances and cryptocurrency investments, netting tens of billions of dollars each year.

Some foreign nationals have evacuated suspected scam compounds across Cambodia this month as the government pledged to "eliminate" problems related to the online fraud industry, which the United Nations says employs at least 100,000 people in Cambodia alone.

Between January 16-20, 1,440 Indonesians left sites operated by online scam syndicates around Cambodia and went to the Indonesian embassy in Phnom Penh for help, the mission said in a statement.

RelatedTRT World - Cambodia orders liquidation of bank linked to accused scam boss

The "largest wave of arrivals" occurred on Monday when 520 Indonesians came to the embassy, it said.

Recent Cambodian law enforcement measures against scam operators meant more citizens would likely continue showing up at the embassy, it added.

RECOMMENDED

"The main problem for them is that they do not possess passports and they are staying in Cambodia without valid immigration permits," according to the embassy.

It urged Indonesians leaving scam sites to report to the embassy, which could assist them with securing travel documents and overstay fine waivers in order to return home.

Indonesia said this week that its embassy in Phnom Penh handled more than 5,000 consular service cases for citizens in Cambodia last year — more than 80 percent of which were related to Indonesians who "admitted to being involved with online scam syndicates".

RelatedTRT World - UK, US sanction Southeast Asian human trafficking scam networks

Cambodia arrested and deported Chinese-born tycoon Chen Zhi, accused of running internet scam operations from Cambodia, to China this month.

Chen, a former adviser to Cambodia's leaders, was indicted by US authorities in October.

Analysts say Chen's extradition has left some of those running internet scams from Cambodia fearing legal consequences — after the criminal enterprises ballooned for years — with some operators opting to release people or evacuate their compounds.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat