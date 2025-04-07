The United States has ended emergency food aid for 14 countries, endangering the lives of millions of hungry or starving people, a United Nations agency said.

The World Food Program (WFP), which was already grappling with a 40 percent drop in funding for this year, said on Monday it had been advised of the new American aid halt to 14 countries.

In comments on X, the agency did not name these countries.

"If implemented, this could amount to a death sentence for millions of people facing extreme hunger and starvation," the agency said.

The agency said it is currently engaging with Washington to seek clarification and to advocate for the continuation of funding for critical life-saving operations.

While expressing alarm over the potential impact, WFP also expressed gratitude to the US and other donors for their support.

"Our staff continue to work tirelessly to reach vulnerable communities with vital food assistance in hunger hot spots around the world," it added.