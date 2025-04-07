WORLD
US cuts in life-saving food aid for 14 countries a 'death sentence' — WFP
The agency says it's engaging in talks with the US to seek clarification and advocate for the continuation of the funding.
The WFP is not the only UN body hit by US funding cuts, as the United States under President Donald Trump turned sharply inward and stopped trying to help other countries around the world as part of an isolationist agenda. / AP
April 7, 2025

The United States has ended emergency food aid for 14 countries, endangering the lives of millions of hungry or starving people, a United Nations agency said.

The World Food Program (WFP), which was already grappling with a 40 percent drop in funding for this year, said on Monday it had been advised of the new American aid halt to 14 countries.

In comments on X, the agency did not name these countries.

"If implemented, this could amount to a death sentence for millions of people facing extreme hunger and starvation," the agency said.

The agency said it is currently engaging with Washington to seek clarification and to advocate for the continuation of funding for critical life-saving operations.

While expressing alarm over the potential impact, WFP also expressed gratitude to the US and other donors for their support.

"Our staff continue to work tirelessly to reach vulnerable communities with vital food assistance in hunger hot spots around the world," it added.

Surge of cuts

The WFP is not the only UN body hit by US funding cuts, as the United States under President Donald Trump turned sharply inward and stopped trying to help other countries around the world as part of an isolationist agenda.

The Trump administration told the UN Population Fund, an agency dedicated to promoting reproductive health, that it was ending two programmes, the organisation told AFP news agency on Monday.

One of the programmes was for Afghanistan, while the other involved Syria.

Other countries besides the United States have also announced funding cuts in recent months, causing alarm among NGOs and international organisations.

The Trump administration has largely gutted USAID, the main US humanitarian assistance organisation. It previously had a yearly budget of $42.8 billion, which was 42 percent of all aid money disbursed around the world.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
