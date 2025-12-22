Three civilians were killed and several people injured, including children, security forces, and civil defence workers, by fire from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Aleppo on Monday, in an attack that prompted dozens of families and factory workers to flee the area, Syrian authorities said.

SDF terrorists targeted a checkpoint between the Shayhan and al-Layramoun roundabouts with machine-gun fire and mortar shells, forcing residents and workers to leave the surroundings of the al-Layramoun neighbourhood, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

A civilian was killed after SDF forces shelled multiple neighbourhoods in Aleppo with mortars and rockets, the agency added.

SDF shelling also struck al-Razi Hospital in the city, SANA reported without immediately providing details on casualties or damage.

The outlet said two children suffered various injuries from gunfire near the Shayhan roundabout in Aleppo. It also reported fires breaking out in the Jamiliyah and Sheikh Taha neighbourhoods as a result of SDF shelling and gunfire.

The Syrian Civil Defence said that a child and a woman were also killed and a young girl was wounded when SDF forces shelled a residential home in the Jamiliyah neighbourhood.

The agency also reported that two of its members were wounded by SDF gunfire near the al-Ashrafieh neighbourhood.

Security measures intensified

The defence ministry’s media and communications office told SANA that SDF forces launched a sudden attack on positions of the Internal Security Forces and the Syrian army around al-Ashrafieh, causing injuries.