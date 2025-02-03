The Kremlin said on Monday it was too early to discuss a potential four-way peace talks format proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and restated its concerns about his electoral mandate.

Zelenskyy told the Associated Press news agency in an interview published on Saturday that he favoured four-way talks between the United States, Ukraine, Russia and the European Union and said it would be "very dangerous" for Washington and Moscow to hold talks about ending the war in his country that did not involve Kiev.

His comments followed remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting Washington and Moscow had already been in touch about Ukraine.

Trump did not provide details, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was cited by the Interfax news agency on January 27 as saying that direct contacts between Moscow and the Trump administration were not yet underway.

Asked on Monday about Zelenskyy's thoughts on the format of future talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "So far, no one has discussed in any serious way a possible combination of participants in the negotiations."

"So far, we are proceeding from the assumption that the Ukrainian president does not have the right to hold such talks," he said.

Moscow has long said the fact that Zelenskyy was not re-elected last year when his five-year term expired — due to martial law being in force — means he would not have the legal authority to sign a peace deal.