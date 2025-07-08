WORLD
2 min read
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Weather conditions are significantly contributing to the spread of the fires, along with large amounts of dry wood, Syrian officials say.
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
A drone view shows a wildfire in Latakia countryside, Syria on July 6, 2025. / Reuters
July 8, 2025

Damascus has requested support from the European Union to help contain raging wildfires in the countryside of Latakia in northwestern Syria, the Syrian minister of emergency and disaster management said.

“Contact has been made with the EU to request its support in extinguishing the Latakia countryside fires,” Raed al-Saleh said in statements carried by the state news agency SANA on Tuesday.

He said strong winds last night caused the fires, which started on July 3, to spread to the village of al-Ghassaniyah in northern Latakia countryside.

“Civil defence teams managed to evacuate women and children and extinguish the flames with the help of local villagers,” Saleh said.

The minister said Turkish and Jordanian teams are taking part in the firefighting efforts, along with aircraft from Türkiye, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help

He cited that 16 aircraft were involved in firefighting operations on Monday, with the number expected to reach 20 on Tuesday, in a reference to potential EU involvement.

RECOMMENDED

“The top priority is protecting civilians, and so far, no fatalities have been recorded despite the fires spreading to multiple areas,” the minister said.

According to the Syrian minister, ten civil defence personnel have so far been injured, most of them suffering from smoke inhalation.

“Weather conditions are significantly contributing to the spread of the fires, along with large amounts of dry wood and the risk of explosions from remnants of war,” he said.

Areas in the Latakia countryside frequently experience wildfires during the summer due to high temperatures, dense forests and strong winds, which complicate efforts to control the flames.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949