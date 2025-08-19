Washington DC — The White House has accused US media of attempting to "sabotage" US President Donald Trump's foreign policy accomplishments, saying while the world leaders were "coming to Washington DC for help", the "left-wing media" was busy rooting against Trump's pursuit of peace.

"It should not be lost on anyone in this room that world leaders are coming right here to Washington DC for help," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reports on Tuesday, a day after Trump's meetings with the leaders of Ukraine and several European countries.

"While previous presidents have travelled halfway around the world to apologise for America, President Trump stands up for America, and he has firmly restored America's status as the undisputed leader of the free world."

Leavitt said the media's "negative and outright false coverage" of Trump's summits with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska and his foreign policy achievements remains unchanged.

Leavitt asserted that "left-wing media" have actively opposed the Trump's peace efforts, viewing his dialogue with Putin as legitimising him.

"From the beginning of this entire process much of the left-wing media has been actively rooting against the President of the United States in the pursuit of peace. Initially, the media ridiculously claimed that President Trump was somehow beholden to Russia for even agreeing to have a face to face discussion with President Putin inside of the United States. [They] said President Trump was making a grave mistake by legitimising Putin. They were aghast that President Trump would treat another world leader like a world leader," Leavitt charged.

Related TRT Global - Zelenskyy faces tough choices on territory. What compromises might he offer in meeting with Trump?

She claimed media unfairly criticised the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, where no final agreement on Ukraine was achieved.

"The so-called experts in the foreign policy establishment, whose record is nothing but endless wars, trillions of wasted taxpayer dollars, and dead Americans have the nerve to try and lecture President Trump, who has solved seven global conflicts in seven months about peace."

Hopes for a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine war have risen after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders met in Washington on Monday with Trump, who met with Putin in Alaska last week in what the White House has hailed as a "productive" summit.

"We also saw yesterday the president of Ukraine and all of the other major leaders of Europe fly across the Atlantic Ocean to meet President Trump at the White House because of the progress that was made and that if you ask the media failed meeting, but it was not," the White House Press Secretary said, adding Americans' trust in the mass media "is at the lowest point."