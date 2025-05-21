WORLD
1 min read
Multiple deaths after methane blast in Afghanistan coal mine
The blast, caused by a buildup of methane gas, occurred in the Dar-e-Suf Payin district of Samangan province.
Multiple deaths after methane blast in Afghanistan coal mine
Coal mine accidents are not rare in Afghanistan because of lax safety measures. / Reuters
May 21, 2025

At least seven miners have been killed and another two injured in a coal mine explosion in northern Afghanistan, police said.

The explosion took place on Wednesday, inside a coal mine in the Dar-e-Suf Payin district of Samangan province, said a statement from the provincial police command.

Rescuers and security personnel rushed to the site, rescued the injured and recovered the bodies from the mine tunnel.

Hashmatullah Rahmani, the provincial police spokesperson, told reporters that the explosion was triggered by a buildup of methane gas at one of the collieries, killing seven people on the spot.

RECOMMENDED

The injured were transported to a local hospital.

Coal mine accidents are not rare in Afghanistan because of lax safety measures.

RelatedTRT Global - Afghanistan joins Beijing's multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark