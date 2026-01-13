In the first week of January, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a stunning success for the country in 2025 – Türkiye’s exports have crossed record numbers, showcasing the resilience of the economy despite global headwinds.

“We have achieved the highest export figure in the history of our republic,” the Turkish president said at an official event at the Istanbul Congress Centre.

“Despite global uncertainty, wars in our region, rising protectionism and the heavy burden of the February 6 earthquakes, we overcame these tests with honour.”

Official data show that Türkiye’s exports reached $273.4 billion in 2025 , up 4.5 per cent year on year, marking the fifth consecutive annual increase since 2021.

December exports alone surged 12.8 per cent to a record $26.4 billion, with the automotive sector leading the export surge with $41.5 billion, followed by chemicals and electronics.

For the president, the figures were proof that Türkiye’s investment-, production- and export-led growth model was delivering results even as the economy deliberately cooled under a disinflation programme.

“Attempts to build equations that exclude Türkiye have failed,” the president told the audience. “It is now understood that no lasting system can be formed without Türkiye.”

Significantly, the record numbers came in a year when the world economy was thrown into a tailspin by a trade war sparked by US President Donald Trump.

Performance under pressure

Behind the headline numbers lies a more complex story — one of exporters operating under intense domestic and global pressure.

Senior economist Professor Kerem Alkin attributed the export surge to multiple factors.

“One of the main reasons Turkish exporters are breaking records is the pronounced slowdown in the domestic market,” Alkin tells TRT World.

“Across almost all sectors, firms are struggling to sell at home. The disinflation programme is designed to slow demand — and exporters are being pushed, by necessity, to turn outward.”

He notes that this dynamic echoes the post-2001 recovery period, when exporters helped pull Türkiye out of crisis. But he stresses that today’s conditions are far harsher.

“Back then, there were no trade wars, no semiconductor rivalries, no rare-earth conflicts, no regional wars on our borders,” he says.

“Today’s exporters are succeeding in a much more fragmented and hostile global economy.”

Mustafa Gultepe, the President of the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM) , aligns with the professor’s analysis.

“2025 was a very difficult year for exporters,” he tells TRT World.

“Labour-intensive sectors in particular are losing competitiveness. High production costs mean we are struggling to hold prices.”

He adds that while Türkiye remains a preferred supplier for European buyers, there is a limit to how much cost pressure exporters can absorb.

“If we are 10 to 15 per cent more expensive, customers may still choose us,” he says. “But beyond that, we risk falling off the buyer’s radar.”

To counter those risks, TIM is calling for expanded employment subsidies, higher minimum-wage support and greater access to long-term, low-cost financing.