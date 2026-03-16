The UN special rapporteur on Iran has condemned recent US and Israeli strikes in Iran as "unlawful" and warned that the escalation is worsening an already severe human rights situation in the country.

Mai Sato told the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday that the attacks violate international law regardless of their stated objectives.

"I have condemned the US and Israel's attacks as unlawful under the UN Charter last year and this time again, the strikes remain unlawful no matter the assumed or stated objectives," she said.

Sato said the humanitarian impact is already significant.

"The human cost of the current strikes is already severe. Over 1,000 civilians have reportedly been killed," she said, adding that a primary school had been struck while hospitals and World Heritage sites were also damaged.

She also warned that strikes on oil infrastructure have caused toxic environmental consequences with potential long-term public health effects.