Here are TRT World's 10 most-read articles of 2025
From Gaza genocide to global power shifts, 2025 was a year of war, political upheaval and human resilience. As the year draws to a close, here’s a look at the 10 stories that drew the most readers to TRT World — and why they mattered.
As 2025 ends, TRT World reviews top stories: conflicts, migration debates, rising far-right influence, and Israel’s war on Gaza. / TRT World
December 31, 2025

As 2025 ends, it’s time to look back at TRT World’s most-read stories. The year was marked by conflicts, internal rifts over issues like migration, growing influence of far-right and of course Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. 

So it’s no wonder that one of the most-read stories on our website was about Charlie Kirk, the conservative far-right activist shot dead at Utah Valley University. Our readers wanted to know about the different facets of Kirk's life and his views on international politics. Soon after his death, some Israeli commentators underlined Kirk’s close ties with Tel Aviv. But there was more to the story, and so we put together an article discussing Kirk’s controversial views. 

There was no let-up in the misery of the Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli war machine in the past year. But thanks to a ceasefire agreed in October — even though Israel continues to violate it with impunity — the war has subsided. Israel has killed dozens of Palestinian journalists who were documenting human rights violations in Gaza. But the story of Saleh Aljafarawi’s killing by gangs working for the Israeli military stood out. 

Among the articles that made it to the top of viewer count and engagement, several were related to the 4-day India-Pakistan conflict in May. We have listed here two of them. Both neighbours are arch-rivals and have fought wars before. What made this escalation remarkable was Pakistan’s use of Chinese jets and missiles to shoot down Indian jets. Western military contractors watched in disbelief as it was confirmed that a Chinese jet shot down the much-hyped French Rafale. 

And then there’s the remarkable, almost unbelievable, story of a man who wanted to perform Hajj and the whole universe conspired for him to travel to Mecca. 

1. 5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks

2. US quietly informed Iran about nuclear site bombardment: report

3. Did Pakistan just use most advanced Chinese missile to shoot down Indian jets?

4. Who is Orit Strook, the Israeli minister accused of sexual abuse by her own daughter?

5. Israel-backed gangs kill Palestinian journalist in Gaza City

6. A Libyan Hajj pilgrim was not allowed onboard. Then the plane broke down twice

7. Did the US manage to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities? Not quite.

8. India's Tata conglomerate complicit in Israel's genocide in Gaza, occupation of Palestine — report

9. Sachs to Trump: Close all US military bases in Asia, return to diplomacy

10. Gaza aid blockade foretold: Only US and Israel voted against UN move to make food a human right

SOURCE:TRT World
