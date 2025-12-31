As 2025 ends, it’s time to look back at TRT World’s most-read stories. The year was marked by conflicts, internal rifts over issues like migration, growing influence of far-right and of course Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

So it’s no wonder that one of the most-read stories on our website was about Charlie Kirk, the conservative far-right activist shot dead at Utah Valley University. Our readers wanted to know about the different facets of Kirk's life and his views on international politics. Soon after his death, some Israeli commentators underlined Kirk’s close ties with Tel Aviv. But there was more to the story, and so we put together an article discussing Kirk’s controversial views.

There was no let-up in the misery of the Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli war machine in the past year. But thanks to a ceasefire agreed in October — even though Israel continues to violate it with impunity — the war has subsided. Israel has killed dozens of Palestinian journalists who were documenting human rights violations in Gaza. But the story of Saleh Aljafarawi’s killing by gangs working for the Israeli military stood out.

Among the articles that made it to the top of viewer count and engagement, several were related to the 4-day India-Pakistan conflict in May. We have listed here two of them. Both neighbours are arch-rivals and have fought wars before. What made this escalation remarkable was Pakistan’s use of Chinese jets and missiles to shoot down Indian jets. Western military contractors watched in disbelief as it was confirmed that a Chinese jet shot down the much-hyped French Rafale.

And then there’s the remarkable, almost unbelievable, story of a man who wanted to perform Hajj and the whole universe conspired for him to travel to Mecca.