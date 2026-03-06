Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed his country's position on regional tensions in the Middle East during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a statement on Friday, the Kremlin said Putin expressed condolences over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as members of his family and senior military officials.

"Russia's principled position on the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the abandonment of forceful solutions to problems around Iran and throughout the Middle East, and a swift return to the path of political and diplomatic resolution was reaffirmed," the statement said.

The Kremlin also said Putin remains in regular contact with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as tensions across the region continue to rise.

According to the statement, Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its support during the crisis.