Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed his country's position on regional tensions in the Middle East during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
In a statement on Friday, the Kremlin said Putin expressed condolences over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as members of his family and senior military officials.
"Russia's principled position on the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the abandonment of forceful solutions to problems around Iran and throughout the Middle East, and a swift return to the path of political and diplomatic resolution was reaffirmed," the statement said.
The Kremlin also said Putin remains in regular contact with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as tensions across the region continue to rise.
According to the statement, Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its support during the crisis.
The Iranian president expressed gratitude for Russia's "solidarity with the Iranian people defending the sovereignty and independence of their homeland."
Pezeshkian also provided a detailed update on developments amid the ongoing escalation in the region.
Both sides agreed to continue communication through "various channels," the Kremlin said.
Tensions have been escalating across the region since the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing hundreds, including Iran's supreme leader and top military officials.
Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Arab countries, which have US assets.