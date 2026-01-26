Three Palestinians have been killed and two others wounded, including a child, in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, medics said.

Medical sources said on Monday that a 52-year-old man was killed in artillery shelling targeting the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Witnesses said artillery shells hit Block 12 east of the Bureij camp, an area adjacent to zones of Israeli deployment and control under the October 10 ceasefire deal.

Another Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire in the al-Zarqa area of al-Tuffah neighbourhood in northeastern Gaza City.

The sources said a young man was also killed by army fire near the Halawa refugee camp in Jabalia in northern Gaza.