Israel carries out fresh deadly attacks across Gaza despite truce
Three Palestinians killed, two wounded as Israeli artillery targets refugee camps and residential areas across Gaza, medics say.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 484 people have been killed and 1,321 others wounded since the fragile truce. / AFP
January 26, 2026

Three Palestinians have been killed and two others wounded, including a child, in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, medics said.

Medical sources said on Monday that a 52-year-old man was killed in artillery shelling targeting the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Witnesses said artillery shells hit Block 12 east of the Bureij camp, an area adjacent to zones of Israeli deployment and control under the October 10 ceasefire deal.

Another Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire in the al-Zarqa area of al-Tuffah neighbourhood in northeastern Gaza City.

The sources said a young man was also killed by army fire near the Halawa refugee camp in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

According to the sources, a young girl was wounded by Israeli army fire in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

A 30-year-old man was also shot and wounded in Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighbourhood in an area outside the Israeli army’s control.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire deal, which halted Tel Aviv’s two-year genocide that has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,400 others since October 2023.

According to Gaza’s health authorities, at least 484 people have been killed and 1,321 others wounded since the fragile truce.

