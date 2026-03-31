Over his twelve years in office, Macky Sall often earned the nickname "geologist of politics," reflecting his skill at understanding and navigating the complex, shifting fabric of Senegalese society.
Now, as he transitions from the presidency to a dedicated campaign for UN Secretary-General in 2026, his legacy is being reassessed: he is viewed as a leader who transformed a West African nation into a construction zone for future development.
Born on December 11, 1961, in Fatick, western Senegal, Sall began his career as a geologist before stepping into public service.
He obtained a master’s degree in geology from Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar in 1988 and gained experience in Senegal’s energy and mining sectors, shaping his initial government roles.
After serving as Prime Minister under Abdoulaye Wade, Sall defected to form the Alliance for the Republic (APR). His 2012 election victory was a pivotal moment, signalling a shift towards "Emerging Senegal".
During his two terms, Sall reshaped the country's physical landscape. He shifted the focus from the crowded streets of Dakar to Diamniadio, a multimillion-dollar "smart city".
During his tenure, Senegal launched the Train Express Régional (TER) and significantly expanded rural electrification.
A master of global alliances
Sall’s foreign policy was defined by "active non-alignment".
He maintained deep, historical ties with France and the United States while aggressively courting new partners who could deliver rapid results.
A standout element of this strategy was his strategic partnership with Türkiye.
Rather than relying solely on traditional aid, Sall fostered a personal and professional "brotherhood" with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This relationship yielded immediate, tangible results.
Turkish firms like Summa and Limak became his preferred partners for high-profile projects, including the 50,000-seat Abdoulaye Wade Stadium and the Dakar Arena.
In 2022, the trade target with Senegal has more than doubled from $400 million to $1 billion, President Erdogan told the Turkey-Senegal Business Forum.
"Our target now is $1 billion. With our joint efforts we will reach this figure in short order," he said.
The trade with Senegal jumped 42 percent year over year to $540 million in 2021, despite the coronavirus pandemic, Erdoğan highlighted.
In 2024, Sall surprised many critics by adhering to constitutional limits and overseeing a peaceful transfer of power to the opposition.
This move solidified his "elder statesman" status on a continent where third-term bids are common.
Now, backed by his track record as a former Chairperson of the African Union, Sall is campaigning to be the first African UN Secretary-General in decades.