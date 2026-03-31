Over his twelve years in office, Macky Sall often earned the nickname "geologist of politics," reflecting his skill at understanding and navigating the complex, shifting fabric of Senegalese society.

Now, as he transitions from the presidency to a dedicated campaign for UN Secretary-General in 2026, his legacy is being reassessed: he is viewed as a leader who transformed a West African nation into a construction zone for future development.

Born on December 11, 1961, in Fatick, western Senegal, Sall began his career as a geologist before stepping into public service.

He obtained a master’s degree in geology from Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar in 1988 and gained experience in Senegal’s energy and mining sectors, shaping his initial government roles.

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After serving as Prime Minister under Abdoulaye Wade, Sall defected to form the Alliance for the Republic (APR). His 2012 election victory was a pivotal moment, signalling a shift towards "Emerging Senegal".

During his two terms, Sall reshaped the country's physical landscape. He shifted the focus from the crowded streets of Dakar to Diamniadio, a multimillion-dollar "smart city".

During his tenure, Senegal launched the Train Express Régional (TER) and significantly expanded rural electrification.

A master of global alliances

Sall’s foreign policy was defined by "active non-alignment".

He maintained deep, historical ties with France and the United States while aggressively courting new partners who could deliver rapid results.