The Russian economy appears to have survived three years of war despite being under heavy sanctions by the US, European Union and members of the G7 bloc.

With Istanbul set to host crucial peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow’s delegation will potentially start from a position of strength, with the country emerging unscathed from what were supposed to be crippling economic sanctions by the US-led Western bloc.

After a relatively small contraction of 1.3 percent at the outset of the war in 2022, the Russian economy soon rebounded and recorded a growth rate of 3.6 percent in each of the two subsequent years.

The resilience of the Russian economy in the face of unprecedented sanctions has shocked Western countries, which expected to bring Moscow to its knees by cutting off the main source of revenue: oil and gas exports.

Sanctions limit a country’s ability to trade with the outside world. Once sanctioned, a business or bank can’t make transactions in major currencies or use SWIFT, the mainstay of the global payments network that banks rely on to process cross-border trade.

Aimed at reducing Russia's ability to finance the war, the Western bloc sanctioned Moscow’s energy exports, which traditionally accounted for roughly 40 percent of annual government income.

But Russia seems to have successfully bypassed these trade barriers through the use of intermediaries, ‘shadow fleets’, and alternative payment systems.

Two kinds of sanctions

Sanctions against Russian energy exports are mainly of two types . The first type of sanctions prevents Russia from selling its seaborne oil to EU members. Around 90 percent of EU oil imports from Russia were covered under this embargo.

The second kind of sanctions aims to limit Russia’s income from energy sales while ensuring no sudden supply shocks in the global market.

The Western powers tried to strike a balance between the twin objectives by placing a price cap of $60 a barrel on Russian oil exports.

Under these sanctions, companies operating in European and G7 nations are not allowed to provide shipping and insurance services for Russian crude oil trade unless the transaction is verifiably below the price cap of $60 billion a barrel.

To compensate for the loss of the EU market, Russia turned to new buyers, like China, that are not completely aligned with the Western sanctions regimes.

Use of a ‘dark fleet’