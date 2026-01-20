GLOBAL ECONOMY & MARKETS
1 min read
Billionaires' wealth reached new heights in 2025
While billions worldwide struggle with poverty and hunger, billionaires thrived in 2025, growing richer than ever.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
January 20, 2026

As the global elite gathers for the World Economic Forum, a new Oxfam report warns of "highly dangerous and unsustainable” political consequences driven by the widening gap between the rich and the rest.

Billionaires’ wealth reached new heights with the number of billionaires surpassing 3,000 for the first time and their combined wealth now higher than at any time in history, according to the Nairobi-based charity, which linked the surge to policies under US President Donald Trump and soaring valuations of artificial intelligence companies. 

RECOMMENDED

The fortunes of the ultra-rich grew three times faster in the last year than the average of the previous five years, jumping 16% in 2025 to $18.3 trillion. Meanwhile, Tesla and SpaceX chief ‍Elon Musk became the first individual to amass a net worth of $500 billion. 

The gains came as billions of people worldwide struggle to eat regularly and live in poverty. According to the NGO, the top 12 richest now hold more wealth than the poorest half of humanity, or more than four billion people. 

Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Council of Europe lifts former chief’s immunity over Epstein files