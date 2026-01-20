As the global elite gathers for the World Economic Forum, a new Oxfam report warns of "highly dangerous and unsustainable” political consequences driven by the widening gap between the rich and the rest.

Billionaires’ wealth reached new heights with the number of billionaires surpassing 3,000 for the first time and their combined wealth now higher than at any time in history, according to the Nairobi-based charity, which linked the surge to policies under US President Donald Trump and soaring valuations of artificial intelligence companies.