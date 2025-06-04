Under pressure from the French government, TikTok has banned the hashtag #SkinnyTok, which is linked to a controversial trend accused of glorifying extreme thinness and promoting harmful weight-loss content

Wednesday’s decision comes amid growing concern across Europe about the platform’s influence on young users and its role in fueling body image issues.

In a post on X on Sunday, French Digital Affairs Minister Clara Chappaz called the move “a first collective victory,” and reiterated her push to ban social media access for minors under the age of 15.

Before its removal, the hashtag had been used in over half a million posts, many of which glorified extreme thinness and included guilt-driven messages such as "you aren't ugly, you are just fat."

Much of the content targets young women and perpetuates harmful beauty standards to a global audience.

The hashtag now redirects users to wellness resources; however harmful content continues to circulate under alternate variations, raising questions about the effectiveness of such measures.

‘Vicious cycle’

According to France's Euronews, the European Commission, which began a formal probe into TikTok in February 2024 under the Digital Services Act (DSA), has remained noticeably absent from this latest development.

Its lack of involvement has sparked questions about the EU’s ability — and willingness —to enforce its own regulations on major tech platforms, the report said.

For Charlyne Buigues, a French nurse specialising in eating disorders, social media serves as a gateway to these problems, which are "normalised" online.

She condemned videos showing young girls with anorexia exposing their malnourished bodies -- or others with bulimia demonstrating their "purges".