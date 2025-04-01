Yemen's Houthi claimed Tuesday that they shot down another American MQ-9 Reaper drone, even as the US kept up its campaign of intense airstrikes targeting the group.

The reported shootdown over Yemen's contested Marib governate came as air strikes hit around Sanaa, the country's capital, and Saada, a stronghold for the Houthis.

US President Donald Trump issued a new warning to both the Houthis and their main benefactor, Iran, describing the group as having “been decimated” by the campaign of strikes that began March 15.

“Many of their Fighters and Leaders are no longer with us,” Trump wrote on his social media website Truth Social. “We hit them every day and night — Harder and harder.



Their capabilities that threaten Shipping and the Region are rapidly being destroyed. Our attacks will continue until they are no longer a threat to Freedom of Navigation.”

He added: “The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at US ships, and we will stop shooting at you. Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran.”

Houthis claim they downed another US drone

The rebels claimed to have felled a drone in Marib governorate, home to oil and gas fields still under the control of allies to Yemen’s exiled central government.



Footage released on social media showed flames in the night, with a Yemeni man claiming a drone had been shot down.

Brig Gen Yahya Saree, a Houthi military spokesman, separately claimed to have downed the MQ-9 drone in a prerecorded video message.

Saree described the rebels targeting the drone with “a suitable locally manufactured missile." The Houthis have surface-to-air missiles — such as the Iranian missile known as the 358 — capable of downing aircraft.