This has been one of the most difficult reports I’ve ever had to work on.

Asking a parent to speak about their dead child, there’s no script for that. In some cases, I couldn’t do it. The pain in their faces was overwhelming. Some met my question with silence. Others with tears. A few looked at me with quiet anger.

I can't begin to convey the level of pain my people are living through. The mind cannot imagine it. The heart refuses to absorb it.

The letters below are from displaced survivors across Gaza, people who, in tearful moments, managed to recall a fragment of life and loss. Each is addressed to a loved one killed in this war.

None of the writers asked for their pain to be made public. But all of them wanted their voices heard. These letters are their testimonies.

Eid is a time when families gather, to celebrate, to pray, to visit the graves of those who’ve passed. But in Gaza, even mourning has been taken. Many don't know where their loved ones are buried. Some remain trapped under rubble. Others lie in mass graves or are simply missing.

This Eid, while the world celebrates, Gaza grieves. And these voices speak from a place where joy has become a memory.

To Ashraf Al-Najjar (53) — From your wife, Rasmiya Al-Najjar (60):



My dearest Ashraf — my husband, my love, the most precious person my eyes have ever known. They call it Eid, but another tasteless Eid has come, and you’re not with us. They’ve become painful occasions without you amongst us. Since you were martyred on February 6, 2024, your eight children and I have been wandering, homeless.



Just today, I arrived at Al-Mawasi in our 15th displacement, and we pitched our tent after fleeing a shelter that became part of an evacuation zone.

“I wish I could visit your grave… but there is no grave.” Rasmiya Al-Najja

I wish I could visit your grave. I wish I could tell you of our pain, and let you listen — like you always did before that sniper’s bullet took you as you filled a water bottle. But there is no grave.



Every day, the children and I search for your body in the yard of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where we buried you before the Israeli invasion. When they withdrew, we found your burial shroud with your name — but your body was gone, and we’ve been looking for you since.

How cruel life has become without you, my love. You were our support, our refuge. Your grandchildren won’t stop asking, “Where is Grandpa?” This Eid is black. There is no Eid. Only grief.

To Ghassan Ibrahim (40) — From your wife, Ola Faiz (39):



Since your passing on October 17, 2024, our tears have never dried, my love.



You were killed as you repaired water pipelines to serve our town, Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis. As a municipal official, you had coordinated with the Israeli army before heading out — just like in previous missions. But they still bombed you along with your colleagues as you served our community. I didn’t even get to say goodbye. You went to quench our thirst, and left us thirsty for you for the rest of our lives.

“You went to quench our thirst, and left us thirsty for you.” Ola Faiz

You were no ordinary man — not in life, and not in death. We thirst now for your words, your soul, your smile. You brightened our Eids with your presence, and went out of your way to make our days and Eids as special and easy as can be. You used to ease our suffering in times of war and displacement. Now, in this tattered tent, it is us who are slaughtered — not the sheep.

I promise you: we will not break. Your eldest, Iyass, has entered university. Kinan is preparing for his high school exams. Layan is studying ninth grade online, just like little Mohammad in third. I will carry this message forward — for you, for them, for us.

To Mohammad Ahmad (17) — From your mother, Suheila Mohammad (48):



My beloved Mohammad, since the first day of the war — the day you were martyred — the world has turned dark. Your father, your five siblings, and I have been living in unending sorrow. Your youngest brother, Fouza, just turned ten, but it’s as if he gave up on life. He barely speaks anymore.