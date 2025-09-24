WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
UN, EU sound alarm over children in Gaza: 'Starving, amputated, traumatised'
UN and EU officials say Gaza’s children face starvation, amputations, and the collapse of education, warning the trauma will last for generations unless fighting stops.
UN, EU sound alarm over children in Gaza: 'Starving, amputated, traumatised'
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini says up to 4,000 amputations have been reported in Gaza since Israel’s war began in October 2023. / AA
September 24, 2025

Gaza has become the epicentre of a spiralling humanitarian catastrophe for children, with record numbers of amputations, widespread hunger, and the collapse of education, senior UN and EU officials warned on Wednesday.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said up to 4,000 amputations have been reported in Gaza since Israel’s war began in October 2023, making the enclave home to the highest number of child amputees per capita worldwide. 

“The toll on children and childhood is beyond just the physical injury and the spreading hunger,” he said. “Children’s scars are deep and invisible: anxiety, nightmares, aggression, fear. Many are being forced into begging, looting or child labor — a lost childhood.”

Related

RelatedTRT World - Israeli genocide ravages Gaza children; hunger, amputations, trauma soar

‘Children are dying of hunger’

EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib painted an equally grim picture, warning that Palestinian children are dying of hunger, while survivors face lifelong disabilities from malnutrition. 

She said famine has already been declared in Gaza City, with 44,000 children acutely malnourished since January — more than 8,000 of them in severe condition. Projections show over 130,000 children under five could be at risk by mid-2026.

“Children are dying of hunger, and those who survive risk living with lifelong disabilities,” Lahbib said, urging the international community to act with “courage and resolve” rather than mere sympathy.

RECOMMENDED

Both officials highlighted the devastation of Gaza’s education system. 

Nearly 660,000 students have lost two full years of schooling, while 97 percent of schools have been damaged and more than 430 directly hit by Israeli strikes since October. 

In the occupied West Bank, 75 schools have been destroyed or vandalised, and 84 face demolition.

“No child will truly be safe until fighting stops,” Lahbib stressed, calling on Israel to lift its blockade, allow immediate humanitarian access, and let aid agencies operate freely.

RelatedTRT World - UN falls silent as story of Rasha, 10, killed after writing her will, echoes through the hall

Israel’s ongoing genocide

The Israeli military campaign has killed more than 65,400 Palestinians — most of them women and children — since October 2023. 

UN investigators have concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where famine, displacement, and bombardment have rendered the territory uninhabitable.

“The longer this goes on, the more the children will be haunted by their ongoing and deepening traumas for generations to come,” Lazzarini warned, urging a ceasefire “at least for the sake of children.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates