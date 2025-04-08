South Korea will hold a presidential election on June 3, the country's acting president has said, after Seoul's former leader, Yoon Suk-yeol, was removed from office over a disastrous declaration of martial law.

The government had held "discussions with the National Election Commission and other related agencies", Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Tuesday.

It also took into account "the need to ensure smooth election operations and allow sufficient time for political parties to prepare," he said.

As a result they have decided "to set June 3 as the date for South Korea's 21st presidential election," he said, adding that the day would be designated as a temporary public holiday to facilitate voting.

Han called upon ministries and the National Election Commission to "make thorough preparations to ensure an election that is fairer and more transparent than ever, and one that can earn the trust of the people."

South Korea has been effectively leaderless since December, when former president Yoon attempted to subvert civilian rule but was quickly impeached by lawmakers and suspended from office.

A court last week upheld his impeachment, stripping him of the top job, and triggering fresh elections, which must be held within 60 days.

Unlike a regular poll, where a president-elect has a two-month transition period, the winner of the June 3 election will be inaugurated the following day.

For the time being, Prime Minister Han is running the government as the acting president, a job he resumed recently after the Constitutional Court threw out his own impeachment.

Campaigning starts May

Presidential elections are typically held on Wednesdays, but no specific weekday is required for snap polls triggered by a vacancy.

The official campaign period will run from May 12 until June 2.