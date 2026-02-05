WORLD
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Islamabad says calm has returned to Balochistan after a six-day intelligence-based operation targeting suspected terrorists, though dozens of civilians and security officials were also killed in clashes.
Pakistani army soldiers examine a site following an attack with guns and grenades, in Quetta, Pakistan, Saturday, January 31 2026. / AP
February 5, 2026

Pakistan’s army said on Thursday it had killed more than 200 suspected terrorists during a six-day military operation across southwestern Balochistan province, as calm returned following last week’s deadly attacks by terrorists.

The operations followed attacks at 12 locations across the province on Saturday.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist group, claimed responsibility for last week’s attacks. BLA is spearheading a separatist insurgency and has been behind deadly bombings on civilian and military buildings.

According to a statement from the army’s media wing, a total of 216 terrorists were killed during the operation, while another 68 people, including 22 law enforcement personnel, also died in clashes.

“Preliminary analysis indicates systematic external facilitation and logistical support to these extremist proxies,” it said.

Internet and mobile services, as well as train traffic, have been restored across the province after days-long suspensions.

Balochistan, a mineral-rich region, has long been plagued by terrorism.

Anadolu Agency
