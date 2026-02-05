Pakistan’s army said on Thursday it had killed more than 200 suspected terrorists during a six-day military operation across southwestern Balochistan province, as calm returned following last week’s deadly attacks by terrorists.

The operations followed attacks at 12 locations across the province on Saturday.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist group, claimed responsibility for last week’s attacks. BLA is spearheading a separatist insurgency and has been behind deadly bombings on civilian and military buildings.

According to a statement from the army’s media wing, a total of 216 terrorists were killed during the operation, while another 68 people, including 22 law enforcement personnel, also died in clashes.