Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that Israel and US military and shipping centres would be considered “legitimate targets” if Washington launches a military attack against Tehran.

Speaking during a parliamentary session on Sunday, Ghalibaf addressed US President Donald Trump, saying: “Within the framework of legitimate defence, we do not limit ourselves to responding only after an action. In the event of a US military attack, both the occupied territories (Israel) and US military and shipping centres will be legitimate targets for us.”

He said Iran is currently engaged in confrontation with Israel and the US on four fronts — economic, cognitive, military, and terrorist warfare — adding that these fronts are “unfolding simultaneously.”