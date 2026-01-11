WORLD
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Iran engaged in confrontation with Israel, US on economic, cognitive, military, and terrorist warfare fronts "unfolding simultaneously," says the parliament speaker.
Trump said on Saturday that Iranians were “looking at freedom,” adding that Washington was ready to offer support [FILE].​ / Reuters
January 11, 2026

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that Israel and US military and shipping centres would be considered “legitimate targets” if Washington launches a military attack against Tehran.

Speaking during a parliamentary session on Sunday, Ghalibaf addressed US President Donald Trump, saying: “Within the framework of legitimate defence, we do not limit ourselves to responding only after an action. In the event of a US military attack, both the occupied territories (Israel) and US military and shipping centres will be legitimate targets for us.”

He said Iran is currently engaged in confrontation with Israel and the US on four fronts — economic, cognitive, military, and terrorist warfare — adding that these fronts are “unfolding simultaneously.”

Trump said on Saturday that Iranians were “looking at freedom,” as protests that started on December 28 continued to spread across the country, adding that Washington was ready to offer support.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
