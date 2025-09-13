A 7.4-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Saturday's quake hit 111 kilometres east of the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative centre of the Kamchatka region, at a depth of 39.5 kilometres, according to the USGS.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "hazardous" waves were possible along Russian coasts within 300 kilometres of the epicentre.

USGS earlier gave a magnitude of 7.5 before downgrading it.