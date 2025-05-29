The annual Muslim pilgrimage of Hajj is just around the corner – and as pilgrims across the world prepare for the journey in Saudi Arabia, one thing is on everyone’s mind: how bad will the heat be this year, and what can be done to beat it?

Around 1,300 deaths were reported during the Hajj last year, as per official Saudi figures.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims with the means must complete it at least once in their lifetime. Its timing is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, shifting forward each year in the Gregorian calendar.

Over four days, millions of worshippers perform a series of rituals, culminating in the Day of Arafat — the spiritual peak of Hajj — when pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat, the site of the Prophet Muhammad’s final sermon.

This year, Saudi authorities have announced that the Day of Arafat will be observed on June 5, followed by Eid al-Adha on June 6.

For years now, Hajj rituals have coincided with the sweltering Saudi summer. Last year’s pilgrimage saw temperatures soar to 51.8°C (125°F), contributing to over a thousand deaths.

The Saudi Press Agency, citing the National Center for Meteorology, has forecast hot to extremely hot weather at the holy sites this year, with highs between 40°C and 47°C, lows from 27°C to 32°C, and humidity ranging from 15 percent to 60 percent.

A 2019 study published in Geophysical Research Letters, a scientific journal of geoscience, warned that, due to climate change and the seasonal timing of Hajj, pilgrims could face “extreme danger threshold” levels of heat stress between 2047 and 2052 and 2079 and 2086.

Why heatstroke turns deadly

Heatstroke-related fatalities during Hajj are rarely the result of a single factor, Dr Imran Afzal, a Pakistan-based physician with over 35 years of experience, told TRT World.

“It’s a dangerous mix — extreme heat, physical overexertion, chronic conditions like diabetes or hypertension — and crucially, delays in recognising symptoms and getting help.”

When core body temperature rises too quickly, the body’s ability to cool itself shuts down, leading to multi-organ failure.

In the high-density, high-stress setting of Hajj, exhaustion can rapidly escalate into heatstroke.

“Many pilgrims push through discomfort because of a strong spiritual drive to complete their rituals. But that can result in fatal delays,” he said.

How pilgrims can protect themselves

While the Saudi government provides water stations, shaded walkways, and misting systems, the burden of protection also falls on pilgrims, especially the elderly and children, who are most at risk.

Dr Afzal recommends staying hydrated, using umbrellas or wide-brimmed hats, applying sunscreen, resting between rituals in shaded areas, avoiding fasting in extreme heat, travelling in groups, and pre-planning medications with a healthcare provider.

“Preparation isn’t just physical — it’s medical,” he said. “Pilgrims with chronic illnesses need a clear strategy before embarking.”

When faith meets physical limits

For many, Hajj is the spiritual journey of a lifetime — and with it comes an impulse to endure pain as part of the sacrifice. But pushing past one’s physical limits can be deadly.

“This is a very real challenge,” Dr Afzal told TRT World.

“Islam places a high value on preserving life and health. Endurance doesn’t mean ignoring warning health signs. Pacing yourself, consulting a doctor before travelling, and listening to your body are not signs of weakness.”